NASA - Busted! Huge Green Screen, Wires and Harnesses at Nasa Facility

Flat Earth/ NASA Busted! (NEW) I have several damning clips of NASA to drive home the fact that they are faking space. Harnesses, Wires and Green Screens. Update: Had to disable comments on this video on 30 Nov 2018. The views increased from about 4000 to 17,500 between 27 Nov 2018 and 30 Nov 2018. So during the first 2 months that this video was out, it only was viewed around 4000 times and then all of a sudden the views increase by 13,000 in 3 to 4 days... Bizarre! My Subs also jumped up by about 400 in the last 3 or 4 days. Negative and Nasty comments also increased tremendously in the last 3 days. Not sure what caused this! #flatearth #nasalies #greenscreen



Flat Earth/ NASA Busted! (NEW) I have several damning clips of NASA to drive home the fact that they are faking space. Harnesses, Wires and Green Screens. Update: Had to disable comments on this video on 30 Nov 2018. The views increased from about 4000 to 17,500 between 27 Nov 2018 and 30 Nov 2018. So during the first 2 months that this video was out, it only was viewed around 4000 times and then all of a sudden the views increase by 13,000 in 3 to 4 days... Bizarre! My Subs also jumped up by about 400 in the last 3 or 4 days. Negative and Nasty comments also increased tremendously in the last 3 days. Not sure what caused this! #flatearth #nasalies #greenscreen