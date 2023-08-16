Create New Account
Thomas Jefferson vs the Surveillance State
Tenth Amendment Center
Published Yesterday

Applying Thomas Jefferson’s strategy for advancing liberty to the massive and ever-growing surveillance state we live under today. One state is following it well, and all other states should copy their strategy as much as possible.


Path to Liberty: August 16, 2023

