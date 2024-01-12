EPISODE 354: INDOCTRINATED

ICAN’s Attorneys Have Obtained New Data The CDC Doesn’t Want You to See; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on runaway excess deaths in a post-COVID vaccine world, German Farmers Protest is next level, and science-backed causes of ‘climate change’; Author of ‘The Indoctrinated Brain’ Gives you tools to combat the attack on our Medical Freedom





Guests: Aaron Siri, Esq., Michael Nehls, M.D., Ph.D.