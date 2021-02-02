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Millions & millions of uncovered head religious Christians are marrying androids and breeding hybrid children with them
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286 views • February 02, 2021
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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2021). Throw out your android spouses and children out of your churches as Nehemiah commanded, and repent now! I have already instructed you in the past to slap the head and pull out the hair of those religious Christians who married androids, and throw out of your churches your android spouses and hybrid android children and pastors, just as Nehemiah instructed you, and to repent now! Why isn't any of the Christians listening to us real Christians? This is not a joke. This is very serious matter. You do not keep mechanical people and hybrid machine children in your churches, not alone mechanical pastors. You need to get rid of them now! Are you stupid or blind or wicked or crazy?! There are huge numbers of hybrid android babies being born now, all over the earth, among the heathens and the religious Christians, who are hunting for breeding mates in church to breed genetic descendants, instead of listening to the Bible and staying single to serve the Lord full-time, unless they are sexually ravenous maniacs.
What I would like to know is, why are the church pastors and religious Christians not warning their church donators and book customers about this as the Bible's "watchmen on the wall," but they are silent; and even worse, they are marrying these androids to bear hybrid android children? Most of Detroit city has been replaced by androids now.
I understand the religious Christian convert hordes who are rebelling against "women's head coverings commands" have their minds controlled by the fallen angels, so they cannot tell the difference between their heads and buttocks, but as for you real Christians who are wearing women's head coverings and not cross-dressing in "Satan Lucifer's 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men's trousers" should know by the Holy Spirit who these android spouses and hybrid mechanical children are, and yet, why aren't you throwing them out of your churches and cleansing your churches? Shame on you! Have respect for God's House! Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
Bible Daniel 2:43
“And just as you saw the iron mixed with baked clay, so the people will be a mixture and will not remain united, any more than iron mixes with clay.”
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2021). Throw out your android spouses and children out of your churches as Nehemiah commanded, and repent now! I have already instructed you in the past to slap the head and pull out the hair of those religious Christians who married androids, and throw out of your churches your android spouses and hybrid android children and pastors, just as Nehemiah instructed you, and to repent now! Why isn't any of the Christians listening to us real Christians? This is not a joke. This is very serious matter. You do not keep mechanical people and hybrid machine children in your churches, not alone mechanical pastors. You need to get rid of them now! Are you stupid or blind or wicked or crazy?! There are huge numbers of hybrid android babies being born now, all over the earth, among the heathens and the religious Christians, who are hunting for breeding mates in church to breed genetic descendants, instead of listening to the Bible and staying single to serve the Lord full-time, unless they are sexually ravenous maniacs.
What I would like to know is, why are the church pastors and religious Christians not warning their church donators and book customers about this as the Bible's "watchmen on the wall," but they are silent; and even worse, they are marrying these androids to bear hybrid android children? Most of Detroit city has been replaced by androids now.
I understand the religious Christian convert hordes who are rebelling against "women's head coverings commands" have their minds controlled by the fallen angels, so they cannot tell the difference between their heads and buttocks, but as for you real Christians who are wearing women's head coverings and not cross-dressing in "Satan Lucifer's 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men's trousers" should know by the Holy Spirit who these android spouses and hybrid mechanical children are, and yet, why aren't you throwing them out of your churches and cleansing your churches? Shame on you! Have respect for God's House! Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
Bible Daniel 2:43
“And just as you saw the iron mixed with baked clay, so the people will be a mixture and will not remain united, any more than iron mixes with clay.”
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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