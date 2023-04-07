X22 REPORT Ep. 3039b - Another Move Was Just Made On The [DS], Subpoenas Issued, Traitors, Those Awake Can See

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3039b - April 6, 2023

Another Move Was Just Made On The [DS], Subpoenas Issued, Traitors, Those Awake Can See



The [DS] is panicking, they have used everything against Trump, now all they have left is a case that is so far out there that people are going to wake up knowing that this has nothing to do with the law, this is a political hit on Trump. Jordan issues subpoenas. RFK enters the ring, the [DS] is in trouble, the push to remove Biden is on, they will fight back and go after RFK, but lets see how this turns out, will the [DS] take out Biden.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

