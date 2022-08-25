When Americans finally wake up that Israel and CIA did 9 11

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Why The Military Knows Israel Did 9_11.Dr. Alan Sabrosky, Colonel USMC, highly decorated and respected 5-year director Pentagon war college advanced war studies, says when Americans finally wake up that Israel did 9 11, Israel will flat ass disappear. Yes, my friends, it is a bitter pill to swallow to realize almost everything you believe is a lie. But the cure for deception, that jews are masters of, is a dose of hard core truth no matter how much it hurts. jews are behind the COVID hoax also. The Bible says clearly that the jews are the adversary of all men. Thess. 1. 2-14 &15