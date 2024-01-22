Dr. Peter McCullough: Fauci's Testimony On Capitol Hill Was That Of A Guilty Man! (Excerpt) In this episode of Talk Truth, Dr. Peter McCullough joins hosts Corri and Allan Hunsperger and shares alarming insights and data from his recent testimonies, including the controversies surrounding Anthony Fauci.
Complete, unedited interview:
https://rumble.com/v47caxz-talk-truth-01.19.24-dr.-peter-mccullough.html
h/t
https://rumble.com/v48cgyf-dr.-peter-mccullough-faucis-testimony-on-capitol-hill-was-that-of-a-guilty-.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.