Dr. Peter McCullough: Fauci's Testimony On Capitol Hill Was That Of A Guilty Man!
Published 20 hours ago
Dr. Peter McCullough: Fauci's Testimony On Capitol Hill Was That Of A Guilty Man!


Dr. Peter McCullough: Fauci's Testimony On Capitol Hill Was That Of A Guilty Man! (Excerpt) In this episode of Talk Truth, Dr. Peter McCullough joins hosts Corri and Allan Hunsperger and shares alarming insights and data from his recent testimonies, including the controversies surrounding Anthony Fauci.

Complete, unedited interview:

https://rumble.com/v47caxz-talk-truth-01.19.24-dr.-peter-mccullough.html


h/t

https://rumble.com/v48cgyf-dr.-peter-mccullough-faucis-testimony-on-capitol-hill-was-that-of-a-guilty-.html

pandemic population control bioweapon covid plandemic excess deaths mrna gene therapy vax injuries

