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The Evolution of the Suppressor - Interview with Richard Cope
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112 views • June 06, 2022
Join Zoe Warren at the 2022 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Houston as he talks about suppressors with retired Marine Corps Officer Richard Cope, CEO of KGM Technologies, the largest manufacturer of suppressors in the country.
KGM makes suppressors for the military, law enforcement, and individual consumers, and is the sole provider of suppressors for the FBI’s snipers.
After sharing his background and the history of his company, Cope instructs that, in addition to providing distinct combat gains, suppressors benefit all users by scientifically preventing hearing loss and reducing recoil by half.
KGM makes suppressors for the military, law enforcement, and individual consumers, and is the sole provider of suppressors for the FBI’s snipers.
After sharing his background and the history of his company, Cope instructs that, in addition to providing distinct combat gains, suppressors benefit all users by scientifically preventing hearing loss and reducing recoil by half.
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