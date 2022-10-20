Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🤡 Liz Truss RESIGNS as Prime Minister of UK - Lettuce Lasted Longer ; ) - 102022
80 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a month ago |

Liz Truss said on Thursday (Oct 20) she would resign as prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed. A leadership election will be completed within the next week to replace Truss, who is the shortest serving prime minister in Britain's history. George Canning previously held the record, serving 119 days in 1827, when he died.

-

‼️BREAKING‼️: Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to honor the lettuce with the Order of Merit for the Fatherland for its valiant and courageous fight and unprecedented victory against Liz Truss. ; )


Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket