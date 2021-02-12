REPUBLICAN CONGRESS MOVES TO PROTECT 2ND AMMENDMENT. MARJORIE TAYLOR-GREENE AT THE HELM!

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EXCERPT FROM EMAIL:
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) To ELIMINATE Federal Funding For Gun Control
Washington, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14) kept her campaign pledge to defend gun rights by introducing the Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) to defund all federal gun control enforcement and end funding for regulation and guidance issued by the ATF.
The Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) will:
Cut all federal funding from implementing, enforcing, or advancing any measure, law, regulation, or guidance relating to the lawful use, purchase, sale, possession, or transportation of firearms by any citizen of the United States for Fiscal Year 2021.
Prohibit any federal funds from enforcing or implementing regulations or guidance issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms promulgated after November 1, 2020.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene issued the following statement:
“Throughout my campaign for Congress, I promised the people of Northwest Georgia that I would be the strongest defender of gun rights on Capitol Hill. The Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) prevents the federal government from using our taxpayer dollars to enforce gun control on law-abiding Americans.
Our God-given right to protect our country, ourselves and our families shouldn't be up for debate. I’m proud to introduce this legislation, endorsed by the American Firearms Association, that will defund the enforcement of tyrannical gun control laws.”
Congressmen Paul Gosar (AZ-4), Randy Weber (TX-14), Scott Perry (PA-10), Madison Cawthorn (NC-11), Thomas Massie (KY-4), Chip Roy (TX-21), Ted Budd (NC-13), Jody Hice (GA-10), Andy Biggs (AZ-5), and Warren Davidson (OH-8) have joined Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14) as cosponsors of SAPA.
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Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene | 1023 Longworth HOB, Washington, DC 20515 https://greene.house.gov/