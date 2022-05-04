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COVID-19 Shots | Lipid Nanoparticles in Shots Contain Pathogens Released Via 18 GHz 5G Signals
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367 views • May 04, 2022
Watch This Full April 22nd 2022 Jeffrey Prather / Prather Point Interview Today At:
https://www.brighteon.com/2d76b660-1099-4c4a-8661-fce60c8a4320
Jeffrey Prather
Attorney Todd Calendar -
Doctor / Lt. Col. Peter Chambers
Supporting Facts:
On December 9, 2020, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar issued a new notice of declaration under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act (the Declaration) to provide limited immunity for activities related to countermeasures against marburgvirus and/or Marburg - https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/12/09/2020-26972/notice-of-declaration-under-the-public-readiness-and-emergency-preparedness-act-for-countermeasures
https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/specificlawsregulations.html
Notice of Declaration Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act for Countermeasures Against Marburgvirus and/or Marburg Disease - https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/12/09/2020-26972/notice-of-declaration-under-the-public-readiness-and-emergency-preparedness-act-for-countermeasures - “From 1975-2014, there have been 10 reported outbreaks of Marburg disease, and all but one of these outbreaks had an apparent or suspected origin in Africa. These outbreaks have resulted in a total of 435 reported human cases of Marburg disease and 366 deaths among those reported cases; a case fatality rate of approximately of 84%.” - https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/12/09/2020-26972/notice-of-declaration-under-the-public-readiness-and-emergency-preparedness-act-for-countermeasures
Learn More About CONOP 8888 Plan Today At: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CONOP_8888
Learn More About the CONOP 8888 Plan Today: https://archive.org/stream/CONPLAN8888/CONPLAN-8888_djvu.txt
Amazon wrote a zombie apocalypse clause into its terms of service and here's why - https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/news/2016/02/10/amazon-adds-zombie-apocalypse-disclaimer-new-video-game-engine-terms/80183780/
Amazon updates its terms of service to cover the zombie apocalypse - https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/feb/11/amazon-terms-of-service-zombie-apocalypse
How the Pathogens in the Lipid Nanoparticles Found within the COVID-19 Shots Will Be Released Via 18 Gigahertz Signals That Will Be Broadcast Via 5G:
STEP 1 - Inside the COVID-19 shots there are pathogens that have yet to be released.
STEP 2 - When an 18 gigahertz signal is broadcast via the 5g system for one minute three different times it will cause the lipid nanoparticles to swell and to release the pathogenic contents
Lipid nanoparticles have been developed as vehicles for small molecule delivery by the nanomedicine and materials communities and are now a key component of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. - https://www.nature.com/articles/s41578-021-00281-4
STEP 3 - 1p36 deletion syndrome is a chromosome disorder that typically causes severe intellectual disability. Most affected individuals do not speak, or speak only a few words. They may have temper tantrums, bite themselves, or exhibit other behavior problems. Most have structural abnormalities of the brain, and seizures occur in more than half of individuals with this disorder. Affected individuals usually have weak muscle tone (hypotonia) and swallowing difficulties (dysphagia). Other features include a small head that is unusually short and wide; vision and hearing problems; abnormalities of the skeleton, heart, gastrointestinal system, kidneys, or genitalia; and distinctive facial features. 1p36 deletion syndrome is caused by a deletion of genetic material from a specific region in the short (p) arm of chromosome 1. Most cases are not inherited; only about 20% of the cases of people with 1p36 deletion syndrome inherit the chromosome with a deleted segment from an unaffected parent. In these cases, the parent carries a balanced translocation, in which no genetic material is gained or lost. [1] There is no cure for this syndrome. Treatment depends on the symptoms, and may include rehabilitation/educational programs, antiepileptic medication, and standard treatment for heart, kidney, eye, hearing or bone problems.
https://rarediseases.info.nih.gov/diseases/6082/chromosome-1p36-deletion-syndrome
Administrator Heidi Wetzler shines a light on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s release of data that reveals adverse effects from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - https://www.clarkcountytoday.com/opinion/opinion-the-truth-behind-the-safe-and-effective-pfizer-vaccine-includes-1291-side-effects-and-counting/
The End Result:
https://www.emergency.cdc.gov/cerc/cerccorner/article_050918.asp
https://www.brighteon.com/2d76b660-1099-4c4a-8661-fce60c8a4320
Jeffrey Prather
Attorney Todd Calendar -
Doctor / Lt. Col. Peter Chambers
Supporting Facts:
On December 9, 2020, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar issued a new notice of declaration under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act (the Declaration) to provide limited immunity for activities related to countermeasures against marburgvirus and/or Marburg - https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/12/09/2020-26972/notice-of-declaration-under-the-public-readiness-and-emergency-preparedness-act-for-countermeasures
https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/specificlawsregulations.html
Notice of Declaration Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act for Countermeasures Against Marburgvirus and/or Marburg Disease - https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/12/09/2020-26972/notice-of-declaration-under-the-public-readiness-and-emergency-preparedness-act-for-countermeasures - “From 1975-2014, there have been 10 reported outbreaks of Marburg disease, and all but one of these outbreaks had an apparent or suspected origin in Africa. These outbreaks have resulted in a total of 435 reported human cases of Marburg disease and 366 deaths among those reported cases; a case fatality rate of approximately of 84%.” - https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/12/09/2020-26972/notice-of-declaration-under-the-public-readiness-and-emergency-preparedness-act-for-countermeasures
Learn More About CONOP 8888 Plan Today At: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CONOP_8888
Learn More About the CONOP 8888 Plan Today: https://archive.org/stream/CONPLAN8888/CONPLAN-8888_djvu.txt
Amazon wrote a zombie apocalypse clause into its terms of service and here's why - https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/news/2016/02/10/amazon-adds-zombie-apocalypse-disclaimer-new-video-game-engine-terms/80183780/
Amazon updates its terms of service to cover the zombie apocalypse - https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/feb/11/amazon-terms-of-service-zombie-apocalypse
How the Pathogens in the Lipid Nanoparticles Found within the COVID-19 Shots Will Be Released Via 18 Gigahertz Signals That Will Be Broadcast Via 5G:
STEP 1 - Inside the COVID-19 shots there are pathogens that have yet to be released.
STEP 2 - When an 18 gigahertz signal is broadcast via the 5g system for one minute three different times it will cause the lipid nanoparticles to swell and to release the pathogenic contents
Lipid nanoparticles have been developed as vehicles for small molecule delivery by the nanomedicine and materials communities and are now a key component of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. - https://www.nature.com/articles/s41578-021-00281-4
STEP 3 - 1p36 deletion syndrome is a chromosome disorder that typically causes severe intellectual disability. Most affected individuals do not speak, or speak only a few words. They may have temper tantrums, bite themselves, or exhibit other behavior problems. Most have structural abnormalities of the brain, and seizures occur in more than half of individuals with this disorder. Affected individuals usually have weak muscle tone (hypotonia) and swallowing difficulties (dysphagia). Other features include a small head that is unusually short and wide; vision and hearing problems; abnormalities of the skeleton, heart, gastrointestinal system, kidneys, or genitalia; and distinctive facial features. 1p36 deletion syndrome is caused by a deletion of genetic material from a specific region in the short (p) arm of chromosome 1. Most cases are not inherited; only about 20% of the cases of people with 1p36 deletion syndrome inherit the chromosome with a deleted segment from an unaffected parent. In these cases, the parent carries a balanced translocation, in which no genetic material is gained or lost. [1] There is no cure for this syndrome. Treatment depends on the symptoms, and may include rehabilitation/educational programs, antiepileptic medication, and standard treatment for heart, kidney, eye, hearing or bone problems.
https://rarediseases.info.nih.gov/diseases/6082/chromosome-1p36-deletion-syndrome
Administrator Heidi Wetzler shines a light on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s release of data that reveals adverse effects from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - https://www.clarkcountytoday.com/opinion/opinion-the-truth-behind-the-safe-and-effective-pfizer-vaccine-includes-1291-side-effects-and-counting/
The End Result:
https://www.emergency.cdc.gov/cerc/cerccorner/article_050918.asp
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