Situation in the War in Ukraine Interview by Alina Lipp (Telegram Neues aus Russland)

I
German Version, German Translation, mit deutscher Übersetzung
nterview with Dimitry Rogosin. This is a very rare interview with true information from an insider no other than Dimitry Rogosin who is still actively fighting in the war field these days. Interview was made by Alina Lipp. Thank you so much for your great work.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.