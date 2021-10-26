The Worlds Money System Part 1: A Historical Review

Adam and Eve had no need of money when they lived in the Garden of Eden but all that changed when they sinned and had to work for food and shelter. In the beginning people used the barter system to trade with one another, but as cities grew and nations began to emerge, there arose a need for a medium with which to pay for goods or services, and silver and gold became a valuable commodity.

Nowadays most people spend a third of their lifetime in the workplace in order to have money to live on and it is just one of five things the Antichrist will control when he comes to power. This historical review will give you an understanding of how money has shaped world policies and how it will affect the end times.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1269.pdf

RLJ-1269 -- DECEMBER 19, 2010

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