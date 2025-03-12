Zionist Forces Storm Khaled Al-Jaafari’s Home

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, the occupation stormed the four-story house of the Khaled Al-Jaafari family, assaulted the family with beatings and threats, and destroyed all the contents of the house to pressure them into handing over their son. During the daily raids carried out by the occupation forces, they stormed Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, raiding the home of Khaled Al-Jaafari’s family and wreaking havoc in it in an attempt to pressure them into handing over their son.
Interview: - Khalid Al-Jaafari
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 09/02/2025
