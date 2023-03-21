Sheila Holm - Trump Arrest? Church Corruption, and major Targeting with BioWeapons

Sheila Holm and Jodi discuss the Faith & Soldier Monument meanings. Trump Arrest? Trump Tweets regarding the arrest and a Q drop that may be a clue to arrests of evil. Also discuss the actual take over of the spirit of greed in the Body of Christ, and targeting of front line patriots!

