Massive blast by Shahid drone rocks the Izmail Port in Odessa

Massive blast by Shahid drone of the Russian Armed Forces rocked Izmail Harbor as Russian attacks continued overnight attacks in Odessa region. The group of kamikaze drones that missed Ukrainian defense system hit infrastructure at the port, causing damage to the checkpoint building, warehouse, and around 30 trucks and 6 vans.
