Miles Guo: The Chinese people who have been enslaved under the CCP's rule are so ignorant and pathetic that they would burst into tears and fall to their knees before CCP leaders

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7/8/2022 Miles Guo: The Chinese people who have been enslaved under the CCP's rule are so ignorant and pathetic that they would burst into tears and fall to their knees to show gratitude to the kleptocrats such as Jiang Zemin and Zhu Rongji