Muslim fallen angel pedophilia invasion has begun so Japan must teach children hand-to-hand combat

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2026). Japan's safety myth from Islam's fallen angel's “Kaaba AI black goo femtobot-infected” demon-possessed humans' pedophilia & reincarnating Goliath nephilim reptilian hybrid incarnate avatar Satanist Muslim radicals' "nice smiling integration and later rape & kill all who refuse to convert to Islam" strategy, which made many nice feminine foreign women escape to Japan for the safest nation in the world, has totally shattered & collapsed, as China sends in more Muslim infiltrator groups into Japan. The Chinese-connected school next door to my apartment has filled this city with thousands of secretly infiltrated Muslim Bangladeshi student cell groups, so that the entire neighborhood is now ready to cause havoc when the rapture occurs and World War 3 begins. Hlengiwe is saying that God told her that world war 3 will not break out, but that is an unbiblical vision that she is receiving, because in God’s Bible it says that war & killing will break out and the Antichrist is filling each Christian nation with Muslim & Chinese & Nigerian fighters and criminal groups & terror cell groups & saboteurs & spies & rioters & marauding groups. It can be expected that after the rapture, the Kurds in Saitama prefecture will form a marauding group going around killing all the Japanese and eating them and taking their children as wives and burning down their cities, as one of the biggest most brutal violent gangs in Japan, just like the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist Japanese politicians seem to be planning. Warn the Japanese & the 6 billion human specie populace now. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine