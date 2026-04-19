BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Muslim fallen angel pedophilia invasion has begun so Japan must teach children hand-to-hand combat
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
521 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
83 views • Yesterday

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2026). Japan's safety myth from Islam's fallen angel's “Kaaba AI black goo femtobot-infected” demon-possessed humans' pedophilia & reincarnating Goliath nephilim reptilian hybrid incarnate avatar Satanist Muslim radicals' "nice smiling integration and later rape & kill all who refuse to convert to Islam" strategy, which made many nice feminine foreign women escape to Japan for the safest nation in the world, has totally shattered & collapsed, as China sends in more Muslim infiltrator groups into Japan. The Chinese-connected school next door to my apartment has filled this city with thousands of secretly infiltrated Muslim Bangladeshi student cell groups, so that the entire neighborhood is now ready to cause havoc when the rapture occurs and World War 3 begins. Hlengiwe is saying that God told her that world war 3 will not break out, but that is an unbiblical vision that she is receiving, because in God’s Bible it says that war & killing will break out and the Antichrist is filling each Christian nation with Muslim & Chinese & Nigerian fighters and criminal groups & terror cell groups & saboteurs & spies & rioters & marauding groups. It can be expected that after the rapture, the Kurds in Saitama prefecture will form a marauding group going around killing all the Japanese and eating them and taking their children as wives and burning down their cities, as one of the biggest most brutal violent gangs in Japan, just like the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist Japanese politicians seem to be planning. Warn the Japanese & the 6 billion human specie populace now. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
healthtrumppoliticsfoodbiblegospelchristjesussalvationvaccinechristianeconomyprayerprophecychurchmoneyfaithwarnwopatriotilluminatiend timesnuclearcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Mysterious 2022 Death of Scientist Researching Anti-Gravity Technology Part of Broader Pattern

Mysterious 2022 Death of Scientist Researching Anti-Gravity Technology Part of Broader Pattern

Edison Reed
Strategic storage: How &#8220;layered&#8221; prepping at home can save critical seconds in an emergency

Strategic storage: How “layered” prepping at home can save critical seconds in an emergency

Zoey Sky
Breath of Life: The silent war on your lungs

Breath of Life: The silent war on your lungs

Ramon Tomey
Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Garrison Vance
UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

Morgan S. Verity
Parents Decide Act requires Apple, Google to verify age of every device user

Parents Decide Act requires Apple, Google to verify age of every device user

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy