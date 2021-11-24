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The Plan To Control The World Exposed
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323 views • November 24, 2021
Has your Government told you the truth? Governments never lie, ok, nobody could say that with a straight face. Then remember this truth when you watch this video. Governments always lie to the people.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Clay Clark on The Scam also know as the Plandemic
https://rumble.com/vpl68d-klaus-schwab-explains-how-the-great-reset-will-change-you-through-gene-edit.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Clay Clark on The Scam also know as the Plandemic
https://rumble.com/vpl68d-klaus-schwab-explains-how-the-great-reset-will-change-you-through-gene-edit.html
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