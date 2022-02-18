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DR. CHARLES HOFFE | THE ABANDONMENT OF MEDICAL ETHICS & THE CENSORSHIP OF SCIENCE
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71 views • February 18, 2022
This is an edited segment from the weekly live General Assembly meeting on February 14, 2022. WCH: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org
Dr. Charles Hoffe joined us from Canada to discuss the recent abandonment of medical ethics and the current censorship of science.
Dr. Hoffe is a family doctor in Lytton, BC, Canada. He has worked as a rural family physician and emergency room physician for more than 30 years. After seeing numerous cases of severe Covid injection injury in his own patients, Dr. Hoffe became an outspoken advocate for patient safety and the Hippocratic Oath: “First do no harm.”
Dr. Hoffe has been threatened, persecuted, and disciplined by the medical authorities for the crime of causing “vaccine hesitancy” because he questioned the safety of the experimental injections and advocated for the safety of his own patients who have been injured.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://worldcouncilforhealth.org
Dr. Charles Hoffe | The Abandonment of Medical Ethics & the Censorship of Science
Dr. Charles Hoffe joined us from Canada to discuss the recent abandonment of medical ethics and the current censorship of science.
Dr. Hoffe is a family doctor in Lytton, BC, Canada. He has worked as a rural family physician and emergency room physician for more than 30 years. After seeing numerous cases of severe Covid injection injury in his own patients, Dr. Hoffe became an outspoken advocate for patient safety and the Hippocratic Oath: “First do no harm.”
Dr. Hoffe has been threatened, persecuted, and disciplined by the medical authorities for the crime of causing “vaccine hesitancy” because he questioned the safety of the experimental injections and advocated for the safety of his own patients who have been injured.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://worldcouncilforhealth.org
Dr. Charles Hoffe | The Abandonment of Medical Ethics & the Censorship of Science
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