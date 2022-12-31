INSIDER MIKE FROM AROUND THE🌎+PAUL CLIP (BIG RADIATION WAVE COMING TO EARTH) / WORMWOOD IN VIEW / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Dec 31, 2022

INSIDER MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD+PASTOR PAUL BEGLEY CLIP (BIG RADIATION+ENERGY WAVE INBOUND COMING TO SLAM THE HELIOSPHERE+ EARTHS WAY BEGINNING OF JANUARY-THIS IS NOT GOOD!!! MORE COMING AFTER)BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-THE FIERY RED DRAGON-NEMESIS THE DESTROYER (EARTHS TWIN SUN THE BROWN DWARF STAR) COMING IN VIEW/STRANGE THING ISS/LARGE BODIES+SUN/READ BELOW.

Today is now 12/31/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: Todays video you'll see a clip from pastor Paul Begley youtube channel with a part of his interview with fema insider/planet x researcher mike from around the world speak on A massive energy wave with radiation to slap earth hard on January 5th or around that date. As mike gave 16-17 dates for waves though we know one is January 5th the first massive wave. As I've said many times earth is getting hit hard by cosmic radiation waves from 2 planet x system bodies with also a magnetar which is called a "planet killer" as its a neutron star behind earth with the 2 bodies behind earth as others only found one large one behind earth. I found 2 a large and small one shooting radiation at back side of earth while solar radiation is slamming us from the other side not just from the sun but from the waves of energy from a gamma ray burst also hitting us that insider mike warned Paul Begley about years ago before what Mike dubbed " the 5 waves of energy" that started hitting earth and even hit earth the day la Palma volcano first exploded ..... and what a gamma ray burst is by definition is a star that exploded thousands of years ago mike said.... So we've been getting hit by radiation waves from solar radiation due to planet x system bodies messing with the sun causing it to shoot off energy solar flares+CMES at earth... While gamma ray red band waves are hitting from the gamma ray burst mike warned of years ago, along with energy hitting backside of earth due to 2 planet x system bodies and a magnetar ( planet killer) behind earth. Now you'll hear mike speak of new energy waves coming which is from a new source. It's not by accident that these waves are coming in perfect timing to all else coming from the planet x system and biblically in 2023.... Also you'll see large planet x system bodies passed the sun again caught by me on nasa stereo ahead cameras that look at the sun...and other footage I caught on the International space station cameras last night. You'll see planet x I believe with its deep magnetic hole caught somewhere I believe in earths southern hemisphere by a team of professionals who just moved their equipment to keep track of planet x the brown dwarf star our twin sun.. As the team gave footage to researcher dejan predojevic and dejan on Facebook allows me to share their footage from his team he works with... You'll see footage put together that is from multiple people showing the 2-4 suns being seen globally due to the planet x system here, plus more... Please come to christ as lord before late. Our time frame window is closing and that's no understatement. If you love someone then show them your love. Don't just say it by words that mean nothing. If gotta get things right with God do it now while you can. If have to forgive others then NOW is the time to do it. Jesus made it clear if you can't forgive then God won't forgive you. Life is love and forgiving. Because God is light. Love and forgiveness..... That's my message to you all. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section with the main notes.





CREDITED VIDEOS here/ Paul Begley with mike full interview- • Urgent: "Jan 5th ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eq9zdUH6E5o





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykpOUH9V6DM



