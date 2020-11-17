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This Week in Internet Censorship: Mighty Ira Civil Liberties Documentary
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5 views • November 17, 2020
Video review of Mighty Ira civil liberties documentary about former ACLU Executive Director Ira Glasser which focuses heavily on the infamous Skokie legal case about a small group of neo-Nazis with a half-Jewish leader(!) that with the assistance of the ACLU sued successfully to march in Skokie, Illinois -- a Chicago suburb with a heavily Jewish population and several thousand Holocaust survivors in the 1970s.
Sections:
00:00 Intro and Short Review
03:37 Detailed Discussion of Weaknesses of the Documentary
03:41 Passing the buck to the Police?
05:30 Is acknowledging the pain enough?
06:15 The new world of Internet Censorship
08:40 The weaponization of anti-racism by sweatshops
11:24 The frequent failure of Skokie era desegregation
14:00 Conclusion
14:49 Censored Search censored content search engine promo
16:48 Support Us message
Topics:
o Excellent documentary making the case for free-speech absolutism.
o Touching stories about Ira Glasser's friendships with conservative icon William F. Buckley and Skokie Holocaust survivor Ben Stern, with both of whom he had strong disagreements. These help make the case for dialog rather than censorship.
o Some weaknesses of the documentary:
o Arguably passing the buck to police in Charlottesville, VA for the death of a demonstrator during right wing demonstrations and leftist counter demonstrations in 2017.
o Is acknowledging the pain of Holocaust survivors like Ben Stern really enough?
o Documentary is about the past when many free speech issues revolved around protests in publicly owned places such as public parks and roads, whereas the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and privately-owned social media near-monopolies such as Facebook, YouTube, Google and others, often with extensive formal and informal ties to agencies such as the NSA and CIA, has shifted the locus of protest and political activism to the Internet.
o The documentary's focus on the 1960's civil rights movement sidesteps the use of militant anti-racist rhetoric and censorship of speech on anti-racist grounds by high tech and manual labor sweatshops to protect and expand their use of exploitative immigration policy -- guest worker visas -- and illegal immigration to secure cheap, compliant labor today.
o The documentary does not address the failure of Skokie era "desegregation" policies in the Marquette Park neighborhood, home of the neo-Nazis and the actual site of their demonstration after winning the court case, and many other neighborhoods nationwide.
o Overall a great, inspiring documentary available on YouTube, Amazon, and other sites.
References:
Might Ira Documentary: https://www.mightyira.com/
Chicago Reader article on Marquette Park Neighborhood: https://www.chicagoreader.com/chicago/marquette-park-king-rally-racial-integration-segregation/BestOf?oid=22604818
Article on Gang Violence and White Flight in Marquette Park: https://chicagoganghistory.com/neighborhood/chicago-lawn-marquette-park/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
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Sections:
00:00 Intro and Short Review
03:37 Detailed Discussion of Weaknesses of the Documentary
03:41 Passing the buck to the Police?
05:30 Is acknowledging the pain enough?
06:15 The new world of Internet Censorship
08:40 The weaponization of anti-racism by sweatshops
11:24 The frequent failure of Skokie era desegregation
14:00 Conclusion
14:49 Censored Search censored content search engine promo
16:48 Support Us message
Topics:
o Excellent documentary making the case for free-speech absolutism.
o Touching stories about Ira Glasser's friendships with conservative icon William F. Buckley and Skokie Holocaust survivor Ben Stern, with both of whom he had strong disagreements. These help make the case for dialog rather than censorship.
o Some weaknesses of the documentary:
o Arguably passing the buck to police in Charlottesville, VA for the death of a demonstrator during right wing demonstrations and leftist counter demonstrations in 2017.
o Is acknowledging the pain of Holocaust survivors like Ben Stern really enough?
o Documentary is about the past when many free speech issues revolved around protests in publicly owned places such as public parks and roads, whereas the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and privately-owned social media near-monopolies such as Facebook, YouTube, Google and others, often with extensive formal and informal ties to agencies such as the NSA and CIA, has shifted the locus of protest and political activism to the Internet.
o The documentary's focus on the 1960's civil rights movement sidesteps the use of militant anti-racist rhetoric and censorship of speech on anti-racist grounds by high tech and manual labor sweatshops to protect and expand their use of exploitative immigration policy -- guest worker visas -- and illegal immigration to secure cheap, compliant labor today.
o The documentary does not address the failure of Skokie era "desegregation" policies in the Marquette Park neighborhood, home of the neo-Nazis and the actual site of their demonstration after winning the court case, and many other neighborhoods nationwide.
o Overall a great, inspiring documentary available on YouTube, Amazon, and other sites.
References:
Might Ira Documentary: https://www.mightyira.com/
Chicago Reader article on Marquette Park Neighborhood: https://www.chicagoreader.com/chicago/marquette-park-king-rally-racial-integration-segregation/BestOf?oid=22604818
Article on Gang Violence and White Flight in Marquette Park: https://chicagoganghistory.com/neighborhood/chicago-lawn-marquette-park/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
A search engine for censored web sites and content.
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
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