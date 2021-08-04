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MUST SEE: Dr. Simone Gold Exposes the SHOCKING Truth About Covid Treatments
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380 views • August 04, 2021
In April 2020, to prove Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) was dangerous scientists gave massive lethal overdoses to the elderly, then published the data in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMMA).
The JAMMA article is still published and online: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2765499
The rest of the four part interview by Dinesh D'Souza can be seen here:
Part 2: https://rumble.com/vkp4dy-part-2-dr.-simone-gold-reveals-the-actual-science-we-should-have-followed.html
Part 3: https://rumble.com/vkp4ef-part-3-dr.-simone-gold-on-covid-policy-why-they-got-it-wrong.html
Part 4: https://rumble.com/vkp4yf-part-4-dr.-simone-gold-exposes-the-severity-of-scientific-censorship.html
America's Frontline Doctors: aflds.org
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/citizen-corps-spotlights/
Dinesh D'Souza: https://rumble.com/c/DineshDsouza
The JAMMA article is still published and online: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2765499
The rest of the four part interview by Dinesh D'Souza can be seen here:
Part 2: https://rumble.com/vkp4dy-part-2-dr.-simone-gold-reveals-the-actual-science-we-should-have-followed.html
Part 3: https://rumble.com/vkp4ef-part-3-dr.-simone-gold-on-covid-policy-why-they-got-it-wrong.html
Part 4: https://rumble.com/vkp4yf-part-4-dr.-simone-gold-exposes-the-severity-of-scientific-censorship.html
America's Frontline Doctors: aflds.org
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/citizen-corps-spotlights/
Dinesh D'Souza: https://rumble.com/c/DineshDsouza
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