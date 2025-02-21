BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Role of AI in the Future Economy
From replacing 50% of office jobs to AI doctors prescribing medications, the role of AI is expanding faster than ever. With models like DeepSeek and OpenThinker, cognition costs are plummeting to near zero, reshaping industries like law, medicine, and even creative fields.


But what happens when white-collar jobs vanish? How will society adapt? Dive into the latest interview to explore the implications of AI on our economy, the rise of UBI, and the ethical dilemmas of self-aware systems.


#AI #FutureEconomy #ArtificialIntelligence #UBI #TechRevolution #DeepSeek #Automation #FutureOfWork #AIEthics


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

