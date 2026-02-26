NEEDLES AS SNAKE FANGS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Invoking the victory of Aaron's snake, as described in Exodus 7, over the snakes of Pharaoh's sorcerers.
Clip excerpted from Episode 1 of End-Times Curtain Raiser with Brother J and Abdiel LeRoy.
Download BATTLE MANUALS FOR FREEDOM by Abdiel LeRoy, which includes KNOW YOUR MEDICAL RIGHTS (formerly THE COVID PROTOCOLS), free at https://PoetProphet.com.
Find the paperbacks at https://Geni.us/Rights.