Jerry Day News Track 6 9 2022 - News Trends and Highlights

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Jun 9, 2022
The first in an ongoing series of jam-packed reports, roughly 5 minutes each, designed to save you time and keep you current. I am excited about this new format. Subscribe and comment! Please visit our sponsor at PrepareWithJerry.com, top quality long term storage emergency food. Stock up and be prepared!
Links: Amazing Polly, electromagnetic human experiments and warfare, https://www.bitchute.com/video/FchnyfYUiwri/
Dr. Mercola interviews Naomi Wolfe, Technocracy News, https://www.technocracy.news/the-last-stage-of-tyrannical-technocrat-takeover/
Lew Rockwell, Prescription Drugs and Killings, https://www.lewrockwell.com/2022/06/mark-reynolds/list-of-45-different-murders-and-pharma-drugs-they-were-on/
ZeroHedge worldwide fertilizer supply disruption, https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/soaring-fertilizer-prices-unleash-chaos-hunger-worldwide
Wall Street Journal, hospitals fined for not disclosing prices, https://www.wsj.com/articles/hospitals-face-penalties-for-first-time-for-failing-to-make-prices-public-11654731977?mod=hp_lead_pos13
Fierce Healthcare article on hospital rate disclosure regulations, https://www.fiercehealthcare.com/hospitals/cms-sent-out-its-first-wave-warnings-to-hospitals-noncompliant-its-new-price-transparency
Union Pacific Restricts Fertilizer Shipments, https://www.michiganfarmnews.com/union-pacific-restricts-fertilizer-shipments-will-not-accept-new-orders
Railway Fertilizer Train Derailed, https://abcnews.go.com/US/freight-tra..., Unusual String Of Fires In Food Processing Plants, https://www.visiontimes.com/2022/04/21/fires-destroy-food-processing-centers.html
Thanks to James Corbett, The Corbett Report and Judy Bruce for tips and sources. Music by Hot_Music from Pixabay.Show less