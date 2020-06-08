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Philippe Pascot : une campagne présidentielle coûte entre 20 et 50 millions d'euros.
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0 view • June 08, 2020
Import YT 16 décembre 2018. : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgYYGuerTAg
Chaîne Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Les Incorrectibles
📚 À l'occasion de la sortie de son livre "Pilleurs de vie", l'écrivain et homme politque Philippe Pascot était l'invité d' Eric Morillot dans #LesIncorrectibles sur Sud Radio.
🥊 Sans langue de bois il a évoqué les #GiletsJaunes, Emmanuel Macron, les fake news, l'industrie agroalimentaire et pharmaceutique et bien d'autres sujets sensibles.
➡️ Les Incorrectibles 🥊 tous les dimanches de 13h à 14h sur www.sudradio.fr 📻
Chaîne Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Les Incorrectibles
📚 À l'occasion de la sortie de son livre "Pilleurs de vie", l'écrivain et homme politque Philippe Pascot était l'invité d' Eric Morillot dans #LesIncorrectibles sur Sud Radio.
🥊 Sans langue de bois il a évoqué les #GiletsJaunes, Emmanuel Macron, les fake news, l'industrie agroalimentaire et pharmaceutique et bien d'autres sujets sensibles.
➡️ Les Incorrectibles 🥊 tous les dimanches de 13h à 14h sur www.sudradio.fr 📻
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