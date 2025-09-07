Narrow is the path and hard is the way that leads to life and few ever find it

Jesus said in Matthew 7 :13-14 “Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it."

video clips from "Video PROVING the Fabric Of This FALSE REALITY IS MANIFESTING -- REST Ready 4 Delivery, Buckle UP" and "Los ANGELAS -ANGELS On Fire-DEW WEAPON? SERPENTS ? WHAT's GOIN ON?? EXACTLY WHAT I'VE BEEN WARNING U" by Jonathan Kleck

All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ