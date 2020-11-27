Covid 19 SCAM & 5G Information NOT mentioned by the Elite's Controlled Alternative Media- pt 12

(((Most are not aware that the flashy staging and crazy information of the biggest and most popular alternative is actually supported and controlled by the same elite that controls TV-

I give it to you straight at you with no punched pulled- The videos and PDFs of others that I share are mostly good info- Sub; share; and think about what you hear from me on my webpages- I neither bull-shit or deceive with half truths and other things that most of the Alt. Media don't go there with total honesty, or they would not have a sturdy platform to play around on using your minds as their toys- )))