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Covid 19 SCAM & 5G Information NOT mentioned by the Elite's Controlled Alternative Media- pt 12
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119 views • November 27, 2020
(((Most are not aware that the flashy staging and crazy information of the biggest and most popular alternative is actually supported and controlled by the same elite that controls TV-
I give it to you straight at you with no punched pulled- The videos and PDFs of others that I share are mostly good info- Sub; share; and think about what you hear from me on my webpages- I neither bull-shit or deceive with half truths and other things that most of the Alt. Media don't go there with total honesty, or they would not have a sturdy platform to play around on using your minds as their toys- )))
I give it to you straight at you with no punched pulled- The videos and PDFs of others that I share are mostly good info- Sub; share; and think about what you hear from me on my webpages- I neither bull-shit or deceive with half truths and other things that most of the Alt. Media don't go there with total honesty, or they would not have a sturdy platform to play around on using your minds as their toys- )))
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