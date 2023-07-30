NEW EVIDENCE Does THIS PROVE the Shroud of Turin is REAL

Glenn Beck





July 30, 2023





Is the debate over the Shroud of Turin over? Many Christians believe it was the burial cloth of Jesus and even non-Christian scientists struggle to explain how the image of a man was imposed onto it. But some scientists have claimed that carbon dating has proven it is much younger than previously thought. However, Shroud of Turin Research Project Official Photographer Barrie Schwortz joins Glenn to explain why he's refuting that claim. According to Schwortz, who was once a "total skeptic" of the Shroud, the carbon dating was improperly done. Instead, he believes the most plausible explanation is simple: "This is the burial shroud of the historic Jesus of Nazareth."





