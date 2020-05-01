The U.S. SHADOW GOVERNMENT (CIA & DOD) Are using A.I. To CONTROL Our MINDS... NOW!

I want to thank and acknowledge Bryan Tew for his bravery and brilliance in bringing this knowledge forward. He has been tortured as a Targeted Individual for many years. He's a former DOD contractor and government whistleblower.



The below information is from his Youtube Channel at Bryan Tew.

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CIA/DoD pseudo-independent advocates of ASI (Artificial Super-Intelligence) are not only attempting to control, infiltrate, and manipulate information about Shadow Government atrocities, but to 'WARP' online discourse and online activism through Disinformation (lies) and Misinformation (half-truths) by engaging in cyber offensive” techniques and tactics against those who try and expose the truth



The American Shadow Government monitors and influences the internet communications of online groups and covertly infiltrates online communities with Government Informants and Perpetrators turned into Provocateurs in order to sow dissension and disseminate false information



With Mind Control technologies the objectives are not only to sow dissension and disseminate false information but to 'cognitively infiltrate” online groups for the purpose of training research and development and to discredit anyone who speaks out that it is happening using Disinformation (lies) and Misinformation (half-truths) and, of course, Misdirection (cyber-theatre) to prevent a credible online source from developing. It is done to disrupt credible information from credible sources spreading to the general public or legitimate victims



This is accomplished by sending covert Perpetrators and Informants into Chat Rooms, Online Social Networks, or even Real-Space Groups to spread false and damaging conspiracy theories so Fanciful and Fantastic in nature they cannot be believed. It's called as INDIRECTION and other terminology and is quite effective



For example, they will inject into online groups or communities and begin directly and indirectly injecting into the Targeted Individual Community with Misdirection (cyber-theatre) tactics using such nonsense as, say, Evil Aliens, etc. Whether one believes in Evil Aliens is not the point. Because most people don't believe in Evil Aliens they then automatically equate the Mind Control Atrocities of the American Shadow Government as being false as well. This tactic relies on the average person's tendency to generalize a single sample point to a whole group by way of binary thinking.



So, Psychology and other Social Sciences have now been weaponized to not only discredit, but shape and control, how online activism and discourse unfolds over the internet of things



The Government Informants and Perpetrators turned into Provocateurs will create or infiltrate Targeted Individual Support Groups to accomplish this and when those control groups become suspect or are exposed, or compromised, then the perpetrators and Informants will slowly begin to break away from those older control groups and start new control groups



This really is a 'Red Flag' to identify perpetrators and Informants in the online community. It's an online indicator of Deception and Manipulation. To withdraw oneself from an online community because one believes that online community is somehow compromised or corrupted is one thing, but to do so by the 'simultaneous creation' of a new group in the process of breaking away from the old group is a clear calling card of obvious deception and manipulation. Those engaging in such simultaneous activities are almost certainly Government Perpetrators



For Mind Control technologies to be effective they MUST keep their victim(s) inside a controlled environment. The CIA/DIA Contractors cannot allow their victims to engage in a PATTERN of random or chaotic situational and conversational scenarios, unchecked, because it disrupts their technology by disrupting the verification process. Without VERIFICATION their can be no Mind Control. It simply cannot exist. Every response of the victim MUST be verified



US government employs teams of covert agents & pseudo -”independent” advocates to “cognitively infiltrate” online groups and websites, as well as other activist groups



In other words, the American Shadow Government is prempting the facts by the weaponization of information systems, using keywords, like 'Conspiracy Theorist', 'Narcissist', ‘Empowered’, etc., as Trigger Words, to redirect the Sheeple away from this reality as it continues it's never ending...



'WAR on TRUTH'