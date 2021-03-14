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Remembering Who and What we are.
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119 views • March 14, 2021
Who are we and what are we, are the questions many of us can relate to, the problem in our society is, the Illusion is blinding us from finding out the meaning of life. In order to find it out we need to understand where we came from, what happened in the past and how can we change things to develop our consciousness and our lives despite of those who want to control us. The best solution is to make them irrelevant.
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