Earth Quake Warning - High Probability

Strange history of earthquakes when solar eclipses and comets happen together. It is not a matter of if but when another one will hit the USA. New Madrid is a known ticking time bomb. Warning signs have been flashing since 2012 but this year looks much like 1812. Best thing for anyone with the means is to get out of the area or be ready to evacuate. Stay away from Ground Zero for sure.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.