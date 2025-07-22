COMET PING PONG PIZZA OWNER 🍕 JAMES ALEFANTIS ASKED ABOUT PEDO PICTURES 🔞 GIVES TOUR OF STORE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PizzaGate Owner James Alefantis Asked About Pedo Pictures, Gives Tour Of Store
While setting up MORE ON 🍕 PIZZAGATE, found this video; went to see what came up on YouTube with the title, and got this note: Pizzagate
Wikipedia • "Pizzagate" is a conspiracy theory that went viral during the 2016 United States presidential election cycle, falsely claiming that the New York City Police Department had discovered a pedophilia ring linked to members of the Democratic Party while searching through Anthony Weiner's emails.
METHINKS THOU DOST PROTEST TOO MUCH 🤔
Source: https://archive.org/details/youtube-Kkjx38GxiKg
Thumbnail: https://www.beautylish.com/v/gmyxvx/comet-pizza-instagram-pizzagate-evidence
We know the scumbags aren't going to make this easy, so let's go with the BLUNDERBUSS ATTACK:
http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2016/12/10/business/media/pizzagate.html
https://www.splcenter.org/hatewatch/2021/07/07/theres-nothing-you-can-do-legacy-pizzagate
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/john-podesta-pizzagate-766489/?fbclid=IwAR2Hn4A6pWkRCekiBXuitdIXxl9_-IU8T096y4h0mIDtb2ez9EEx54OLv6M
https://www.newyorker.com/news/amy-davidson/the-age-of-donald-trump-and-pizzagate
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3HfDw4Em7s5mTVfXK5ThiW