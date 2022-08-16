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SIBO - What is it? Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth. Dr. William Davis
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
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161 views • August 16, 2022

Full Body Detox: Buy QUALITY* MSM (bio-available sulfur) at the BRIGHTEON Store.

Signs That You May Have SIBO. Therapeutic Kefir, Yogurt and L Reuteri Yogurt Can Help You Overcome SIBO.

More health research at www.EnergyMe333.com

"If you have fibromyalgia...there is a very high, maybe as high as 100% likelihood you have SIBO...If you've taken stomach acid blocking drugs...there is a very high likelihood you've got SIBO. Because stomach acid is both a barrier to stomach acid coming in...or coming up....So lack of stomach acid is a huge risk factor for SIBO." ~ Dr. William Davis

"SIBO is a condition in which unhealthy bacterial species have proliferated and ascended up the length of the ileum, jejunum, duodenum, and stomach, causing a flood of inflammatory factors into the bloodstream." ~ Dr. William Davis

"...when these organisms die (un-healthy bacterial-fungal overgrowth), they release their end products. Some of these end products (bad bacteria) gain entry into the bloodstream, because part of SIBO is an increase in intestinal permeability. So these bacterial and fungal by-products enter the bloodstream. This is a process called endotoxemia... Endotoxemia explains how 30 feet of bacteria and fungi can be expressed as a skin condition like rosacea, or restless leg syndrome, or the aches and pains of fibromyalgia..." ~ Dr. William Davis

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

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Why is Methyl-Sulfonyl-Methane (MSM) a foundational supplement? Sulfur is essential for helping the liver detox the whole body.

It's all about giving your body the energy to heal and maintain itself. MSM is an incredibly effective and safe supplement.

Buy QUALITY* MSM (bio-available sulfur) at the BRIGHTEON Store. 99.9% MSM Glyphosate and GMO Tested https://bit.ly/3AqRZNa

Why do we need MSM? "Sulfur (MSM) is stored in every cell of the body...Sulfur is responsible for the ionic exchange within the sodium-potassium pump in the cell...sulfur is a component of insulin...sulfur is a required element found in the proteins of most body tissues." ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

Our sulfur levels go down as we age. Supplementing MSM helps us maintain normal function.

"....is a non-metallic sulfur compound which occurs widely in nature. It is one of the most common substances found in the body. Sulfur plays an essential role in human nutrition, a fact commonly overlooked....MSM is as basic to life as water and salt. It is completely non-toxic - as safe as water! " ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

* BRIGHTEON store sources its supplements through ChiefOrganics.com - dedicated to clean, organic products (lab verified) with 1% percent of profits given to Native American causes.

Keywords
healinggut healthnatural medicinesibosmall intestinegi tractbacterial overgrowthendotoxemiafibroymyalgia
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