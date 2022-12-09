David Icke's statement in court hearing challenging his ban from 26 European countries... (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Ickonic at:-

https://youtu.be/CUND9nnTAt8



A verdict to David's case is due on the 19th of December.





You’re tired of scouring through endless sources of alternative info but you need the truth.





That’s why we made Ickonic – an alternative media platform that brings you uncensored, unbiased and unique information – all in one place.





Discover our huge range of original current affairs, series and films. Featuring topics the mainstream won't touch. And content you won't find anywhere else.





Start your 7-day free trial today - https://www.ickonic.com