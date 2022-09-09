VAXX pushing TV Star suffers VAXX induced STROKE

Pauley Perrette (born March 27, 1969 is an American actress and singer. She played Abby Sciuto in the television series NCIS from 2003 to 2018.

Actress Pauley Perrette joins Hollywood United Methodist Church’s ‘Ring for the Vaccine’ event

Actress Pauley Perrette and associate pastor Bridie Roberts joined us live to share details on the Hollywood United Methodist Church “Ring for the Vaccine” event.

The event will take place Sunday, Aug. 29 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the church located at 6817 Franklin Ave.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 25, 2021.

https://web.archive.org/web/20220908232242/https://ktla.com/morning-news/actress-pauley-perrette-joins-hollywood-united-methodist-churchs-ring-for-the-vaccine-event/

Pauley Perrette

@PauleyP

Got Vaccinated! I was waiting until there was a surplus because I can stay home. One down!!!

#COVID19Vaccine #CovidVaccine #vaxed #vaccinated #Moderna #ForMyDaddy

https://web.archive.org/web/20220908222620/https://twitter.com/PauleyP/status/1388287716547125250

Pauley Perrette

@PauleyP

I WANT MORE #covid #VACCINE I’m vaxed, but watched daddy die to this cruel thief. Why IS #GOP killing their OWN PARTY? Daddy was a BIG GOP. He’s DEAD! GOP LEADERS ARE ALL #vaxed!!! You’re their pawns. They’re KILLING YOU! Think! PLEASE GET #VAXED or this is all you’ll have left:

https://web.archive.org/web/20220909003929/https://twitter.com/PauleyP/status/1417496564914872321

Pauley Perrette

@PauleyP

Sep 2

It’s 9/2

One year ago I had a massive stoke.

Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends,

And daddy

And then

Cousin Wayne

Yet still a survivor after his traumatic life I’ve been given so far…

And still so grateful,

Still so full of faith,

And STILL HERE!

https://web.archive.org/save/https://twitter.com/PauleyP/status/1565717425022050304

