WATCH LIVE: Trump Addresses Joint Session of Congress

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tonight President Trump addresses a joint session of Congress- this is not a state of the union address but Trump is expected to lay out his plans for the next four years to both the house and the senate. Trump was "officially" invited by Speaker Mike Johnson to "share his America First vision for our future." The theme of Trump's address is "The Renewal of the American Dream," and he said in a post on Truth Social late Monday that he will "TELL IT LIKE IT IS!" Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/trump-addresses-joint-session-of-congress/
*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store with 8 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com
Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney
Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth
Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com
https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%