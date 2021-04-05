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Kootenai County Commissioner Talks Freedom
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30 views • April 05, 2021
Have you ever wondered what YOUR county commissioners do? Ever wondered how YOUR county interacts with YOUR State? Want to know more about local government? Bill Brooks is one of three Kootenai County commissioners and he talks about local government and how we can pull power back from the Federal government!!
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Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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