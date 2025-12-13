BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
National Guard Murder Was "AN ACCIDENT" ; You Just Caught Your Wife CHeatin'
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
42 views • 1 day ago

It's like Eminem song, "guilty conscience," as Betty Thompson, insists that the Afghan terrorist import by the Biden administration who shot and killed a national guardsman, and severely injured another, was all just a big unfortunate "accident" and when Kristi Noem reminds him that the guardsmen were shot at point blank range, Benny Thompson doubles down. What happens when he catches me in bed with his wife, cheating, it was all just a big accident, right?

#bennythompson #nationalguard #terrorism #accident #eminem


X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


democratsblmcriminalshypocrisywashington dcnational guardbethanymcgeebetty thompsonaccidental terrorismdecarlos carlos brown juniorandrew dickeylawrence reidiryana zafrutskanational guard murder
