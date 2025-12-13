National Guard Murder Was "AN ACCIDENT" ; You Just Caught Your Wife CHeatin'

It's like Eminem song, "guilty conscience," as Betty Thompson, insists that the Afghan terrorist import by the Biden administration who shot and killed a national guardsman, and severely injured another, was all just a big unfortunate "accident" and when Kristi Noem reminds him that the guardsmen were shot at point blank range, Benny Thompson doubles down. What happens when he catches me in bed with his wife, cheating, it was all just a big accident, right?

#bennythompson #nationalguard #terrorism #accident #eminem





Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)





✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️























