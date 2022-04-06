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Beware Of Dems' Boogeyman
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115 views • April 06, 2022
Dems Fight Dirty
* Americans are rejecting progressive policies.
* We want solutions, not a charade.
* Dems are desperate.
* They’re going down in flames, but not without a fight.
* If the bogeyman routine doesn’t work, they’ll just fight dirty.
* Another thing to look out for in the fall: a return of COVID.
* Slander, pay-offs and scare tactics — that’s the Dem playbook for November.
* They’re out of options, so they’ll use guerilla warfare.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 6 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303148029001
* Americans are rejecting progressive policies.
* We want solutions, not a charade.
* Dems are desperate.
* They’re going down in flames, but not without a fight.
* If the bogeyman routine doesn’t work, they’ll just fight dirty.
* Another thing to look out for in the fall: a return of COVID.
* Slander, pay-offs and scare tactics — that’s the Dem playbook for November.
* They’re out of options, so they’ll use guerilla warfare.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 6 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303148029001
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