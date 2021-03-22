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Women in the Alt-Right
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73 views • March 22, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance interviews Lana Lokteff. The popular host of Red Ice TV notes that most women do not want the high-powered careers and masculine behavior that “feminists” push on them, and in their unhappiness they are discovering the more traditional and affirming positions of the Alt-Right. She describes the dynamics of racially conscious couples, the arguments that most appeal to women, and the way ahead for our movement and people.
First posted to YouTube on May 1, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on May 1, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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