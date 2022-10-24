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https://gnews.org/articles/484854
Summary：10/20/2022 'China has been weaponizing its scientists,' says Gordon Chang on Newsmax, 'The 2017 National Intelligence law requires every Chinese national to spy if received a demand from the Ministry of State Security or relevant agency'