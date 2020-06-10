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UNCENSORED_ DR. RASHID BUTTAR EXPOSES FAKE NEWS
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35 views • June 10, 2020
UNCENSORED: DR. RASHID BUTTAR EXPOSES FAKE NEWS
As states started lifting heavy lockdown orders, Dr. Rashid Buttar’s 2nd Annual Advanced Medicine Conference in North Carolina was almost shut down. He joins Del in his studio to give us a behind-the-scenes look at the hurdles he endured, his run-in with the police, and how in the end it was better than he planned.
As states started lifting heavy lockdown orders, Dr. Rashid Buttar’s 2nd Annual Advanced Medicine Conference in North Carolina was almost shut down. He joins Del in his studio to give us a behind-the-scenes look at the hurdles he endured, his run-in with the police, and how in the end it was better than he planned.
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