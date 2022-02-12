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Fighting For Freedom
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130 views • February 12, 2022
Our Freedom Is Contagious
* Working-class protestors threaten the libs’ power dynamic.
* 15 days to slow the spread turned into 2 years to appease the left.
* [Bidan]’s biggest fear right now is truckers — as well as angry parents.
* Why not just negotiate with them?
* The Great Awakening is happening all across North America.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 11 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297080079001
* Working-class protestors threaten the libs’ power dynamic.
* 15 days to slow the spread turned into 2 years to appease the left.
* [Bidan]’s biggest fear right now is truckers — as well as angry parents.
* Why not just negotiate with them?
* The Great Awakening is happening all across North America.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 11 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297080079001
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