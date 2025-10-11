Church of the Laodiceans: poor, blind & naked in Christ

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on April 23, 2025.





The doctrines of the Catholic Church are entirely independent of Holy Scripture." Familiar Explanation of Catholic Doctrine, Rev. M. Muller, p.151.





The church of the Laodiceans, Christ’s 7th and last era of His church described in Revelation 3:14-22, consists of lukewarm Christians who are neither hot or cold for Christ. They are moved by their riches and wealth, by the false prosperity gospel rather than being zealous and authentic followers of Christ who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus (Revelation 14:12, King James Bible).





Isaiah 61:10 mentions that we are to be clothed in the garment of salvation and the robe of righteousness, the righteousness of Christ, rather than to be found naked spiritually speaking as the end time Laodicean Christians are found in.





In His first two parables in Matthew 25, Christ speaks of His servants who are wise, as the five wise virgins are and the servants who have God’s given talents, as being wise and zealous for Christ based on their abilities while the foolish and wicked servants are rejected by Christ because of their lukewarmness. They are part of the 7th and last era of Christ’s church: the church of the Laodiceans.





You do not want to be part of that last era of the church of the Laodiceans who will go through heavy trials to test their faith as gold is tried in the fire at very high temperatures for it to melt. So will Laodicean Christians who are absorbed in the wealth, their false prosperity gospel, who are conformed to the ways of this world and who lack sincere conviction for Christ.





