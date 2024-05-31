Create New Account
WATCH! TOS-2 Tosochka powerful burning down Ukraine position
The Prisoner
9116 Subscribers
138 views
Published 21 hours ago

The new TOS-2 Tosochka heavy flamethrower system was effectively used by Russian military to attack fortifications and command posts, military equipment and other important Ukrainian targets. TOS-2 with thermobaric rockets made a difference on the battlefield, its attacks burned and succeeded in capturing dozens of Armed Forces of Ukraine fortifications on the front line.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


ugledartos-2vuhledartosochka heavy flamethrower system

