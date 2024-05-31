WATCH! TOS-2 Tosochka powerful burning down Ukraine position

The new TOS-2 Tosochka heavy flamethrower system was effectively used by Russian military to attack fortifications and command posts, military equipment and other important Ukrainian targets. TOS-2 with thermobaric rockets made a difference on the battlefield, its attacks burned and succeeded in capturing dozens of Armed Forces of Ukraine fortifications on the front line.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/