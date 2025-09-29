BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

☕ International Coffee Day 2025 | Celebrate the World’s Favorite Drink 🌍✨
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 22 hours ago

☕ International Coffee Day 2025 | Celebrate the World’s Favorite Drink 🌍✨

https://www.newsplusglobe.com/

Happy International Coffee Day 2025! 🌍☕

Every October 1st, coffee lovers across the globe come together to celebrate the drink that fuels mornings, inspires conversations, and connects cultures. From farmers and roasters to baristas and coffee enthusiasts, this day honors the entire coffee journey.


In this video, we highlight the history of coffee, its cultural impact, and why International Coffee Day is about more than just your morning brew – it’s also about supporting sustainability and fair trade for millions of workers worldwide.


👉 Raise your cup and join the celebration today!

Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more global celebrations and stories. 🌟

#InternationalCoffeeDay #CoffeeDay2025 #CoffeeLovers #GlobalCelebrations #FairTradeCoffee #CoffeeCulture #CoffeeBeans #LatteArt

Keywords
coffee loversbaristacoffee beansinternational coffee daycoffee day 2025october 1 coffee daycoffee celebrationfair trade coffeecoffee cultureglobal coffeecoffee farmerslatte artcoffee festivalworld coffee day 2025coffee facts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy