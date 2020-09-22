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They Fear Your Vote
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2 views • September 22, 2020
The Elite Establishment fear your vote and they'll do whatever they can to control it.
Minds: https://www.minds.com/JW5000/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA6CGszwlWX2O3chNOFaADg
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LBRY: https://open.lbry.com/@Jw5000:c?r=FkxP5A3WDy6xSc7yWPnumqnvkCc8TG94
Twitter: https://twitter.com/APoliticalDoggo
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ThePoliticalDoggo
Gab: https://gab.com/JW5000
Minds: https://www.minds.com/JW5000/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA6CGszwlWX2O3chNOFaADg
Bitchute: http://Bitchute.com/channel/JW5000
LBRY: https://open.lbry.com/@Jw5000:c?r=FkxP5A3WDy6xSc7yWPnumqnvkCc8TG94
Twitter: https://twitter.com/APoliticalDoggo
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ThePoliticalDoggo
Gab: https://gab.com/JW5000
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