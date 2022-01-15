How to connect to the Higher/Divine Self

To connect with the Higher/Divine Self, have those still connected to the mainstream to go on a pilgrimage or attend a retreat? Is isolation necessary?



This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!





If you want to ask a question, Katharina is happy to answer... if she can!

Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.



You can contact us in our “Pearl of Wisdom” group at Telegram. Here the invitation Link for the "Pearl of Wisdom Group”:

https://t.me/joinchat/FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1

or contact me @KatharinaBless

If you want to send an email, use my full name (as above) at gmail.com